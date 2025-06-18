通貨 / IMVT
IMVT: Immunovant Inc
15.40 USD 0.29 (1.92%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IMVTの今日の為替レートは、1.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.07の安値と15.55の高値で取引されました。
Immunovant Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IMVT News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Immunovant (IMVT) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/4/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- IMVT Stock Up 11% on Upbeat Batoclimab Hyperthyroidism Study Results
- Immunovant stock rises as Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform on Graves’ data
- Why Immunovant Stock Blasted Higher Today
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Immunovant reports promising remission data for Graves’ disease therapy
- Roivant Sciences: Vant Model And IMVT-1402 Create A 2025 Catalyst Stack (NASDAQ:ROIV)
- How Argenx's 'Blowout' Quarter Sparked A Blazing 31% Monthlong Run
- Immunovant's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus
- Stifel lowers Immunovant stock price target to $50 from $61, maintains Buy
- Immunovant Posts 34% R&D Jump in Q1
- OmniAb Q2 2025 slides: Partner growth accelerates despite revenue decline
- Immunovant appoints Eric Venker as CEO with new compensation agreement
- Roivant Sciences’ president Venker sells $1.15 million in shares
- All You Need to Know About Immunovant (IMVT) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Wall Street Analysts See a 137.68% Upside in Immunovant (IMVT): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Immunovant (IMVT) chief technology officer Stout sells $26k in stock
- Goldman Sachs resumes Immunovant stock coverage with Neutral rating
- Roivant Sciences’ president Venker sells $1.15 million in shares
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates overweight rating on Roivant Sciences stock
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Roivant Sciences stock
- Guggenheim maintains buy rating on Roivant Sciences stock amid DM study
1日のレンジ
15.07 15.55
1年のレンジ
12.72 32.10
- 以前の終値
- 15.11
- 始値
- 15.35
- 買値
- 15.40
- 買値
- 15.70
- 安値
- 15.07
- 高値
- 15.55
- 出来高
- 3.326 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.92%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.73%
- 1年の変化
- -45.74%
