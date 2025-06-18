クォートセクション
IMVT: Immunovant Inc

15.40 USD 0.29 (1.92%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IMVTの今日の為替レートは、1.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.07の安値と15.55の高値で取引されました。

Immunovant Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IMVT News

1日のレンジ
15.07 15.55
1年のレンジ
12.72 32.10
以前の終値
15.11
始値
15.35
買値
15.40
買値
15.70
安値
15.07
高値
15.55
出来高
3.326 K
1日の変化
1.92%
1ヶ月の変化
3.84%
6ヶ月の変化
-9.73%
1年の変化
-45.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K