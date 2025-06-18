통화 / IMVT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
IMVT: Immunovant Inc
14.78 USD 0.62 (4.03%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IMVT 환율이 오늘 -4.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.75이고 고가는 15.47이었습니다.
Immunovant Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMVT News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Immunovant (IMVT) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/4/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- IMVT Stock Up 11% on Upbeat Batoclimab Hyperthyroidism Study Results
- Immunovant stock rises as Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform on Graves’ data
- Why Immunovant Stock Blasted Higher Today
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Immunovant reports promising remission data for Graves’ disease therapy
- Roivant Sciences: Vant Model And IMVT-1402 Create A 2025 Catalyst Stack (NASDAQ:ROIV)
- How Argenx's 'Blowout' Quarter Sparked A Blazing 31% Monthlong Run
- Immunovant's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus
- Stifel lowers Immunovant stock price target to $50 from $61, maintains Buy
- Immunovant Posts 34% R&D Jump in Q1
- OmniAb Q2 2025 slides: Partner growth accelerates despite revenue decline
- Immunovant appoints Eric Venker as CEO with new compensation agreement
- Roivant Sciences’ president Venker sells $1.15 million in shares
- All You Need to Know About Immunovant (IMVT) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Wall Street Analysts See a 137.68% Upside in Immunovant (IMVT): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Immunovant (IMVT) chief technology officer Stout sells $26k in stock
- Goldman Sachs resumes Immunovant stock coverage with Neutral rating
- Roivant Sciences’ president Venker sells $1.15 million in shares
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates overweight rating on Roivant Sciences stock
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Roivant Sciences stock
- Guggenheim maintains buy rating on Roivant Sciences stock amid DM study
일일 변동 비율
14.75 15.47
년간 변동
12.72 32.10
- 이전 종가
- 15.40
- 시가
- 15.47
- Bid
- 14.78
- Ask
- 15.08
- 저가
- 14.75
- 고가
- 15.47
- 볼륨
- 3.586 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.03%
- 월 변동
- -0.34%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.36%
- 년간 변동율
- -47.92%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K