IMVT: Immunovant Inc

14.78 USD 0.62 (4.03%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IMVT ha avuto una variazione del -4.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.75 e ad un massimo di 15.47.

Segui le dinamiche di Immunovant Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.75 15.47
Intervallo Annuale
12.72 32.10
Chiusura Precedente
15.40
Apertura
15.47
Bid
14.78
Ask
15.08
Minimo
14.75
Massimo
15.47
Volume
3.586 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.03%
Variazione Mensile
-0.34%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.36%
Variazione Annuale
-47.92%
20 settembre, sabato