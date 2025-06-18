Valute / IMVT
IMVT: Immunovant Inc
14.78 USD 0.62 (4.03%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IMVT ha avuto una variazione del -4.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.75 e ad un massimo di 15.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Immunovant Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.75 15.47
Intervallo Annuale
12.72 32.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.40
- Apertura
- 15.47
- Bid
- 14.78
- Ask
- 15.08
- Minimo
- 14.75
- Massimo
- 15.47
- Volume
- 3.586 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- -47.92%
