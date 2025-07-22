Währungen / EQH
EQH: Equitable Holdings Inc
54.39 USD 0.85 (1.59%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EQH hat sich für heute um 1.59% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.48 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Equitable Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
53.52 54.48
Jahresspanne
40.81 56.57
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 53.54
- Eröffnung
- 53.66
- Bid
- 54.39
- Ask
- 54.69
- Tief
- 53.52
- Hoch
- 54.48
- Volumen
- 4.404 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.59%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 4.52%
- Jahresänderung
- 30.18%
