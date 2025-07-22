KurseKategorien
EQH: Equitable Holdings Inc

54.39 USD 0.85 (1.59%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EQH hat sich für heute um 1.59% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.48 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Equitable Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
53.52 54.48
Jahresspanne
40.81 56.57
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
53.54
Eröffnung
53.66
Bid
54.39
Ask
54.69
Tief
53.52
Hoch
54.48
Volumen
4.404 K
Tagesänderung
1.59%
Monatsänderung
3.56%
6-Monatsänderung
4.52%
Jahresänderung
30.18%
