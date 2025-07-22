Moedas / EQH
EQH: Equitable Holdings Inc
53.73 USD 0.19 (0.35%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EQH para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 53.52 e o mais alto foi 53.91.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Equitable Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EQH Notícias
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Presents At KBW Insurance Conference 2025 Transcript
- Equitable Holdings: Turning The Corner (NYSE:EQH)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Equitable Holdings stock price target lowered to $63 by Evercore ISI
- Equitable Holdings stock price target lowered to $63 by Wells Fargo
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Equitable (EQH) Q2 EPS Drops 23%
- Equitable Holdings (EQH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Equitable Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Life transaction reduces mortality exposure amid mixed results
- Implied Volatility Surging for Equitable Holdings Stock Options
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- RGA completes $32 billion life insurance reinsurance deal with Equitable
- Reinsurance Group of America: Growth Focus May Be Backfiring (Downgrade) (NYSE:RGA)
- RGA Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines to $4.72 amid strong premium growth
- Prudential (PRU) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Equitable integrates Plan Build API into employee benefits platform
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- Equitable Holdings declares $0.27 quarterly dividend
- AllianceBernstein Q2 2025 slides: Record AUM despite first outflows in eight quarters
- AllianceBernstein stock hits 52-week high at 42.04 USD
Faixa diária
53.52 53.91
Faixa anual
40.81 56.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 53.54
- Open
- 53.66
- Bid
- 53.73
- Ask
- 54.03
- Low
- 53.52
- High
- 53.91
- Volume
- 128
- Mudança diária
- 0.35%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.25%
- Mudança anual
- 28.60%
