통화 / EQH
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EQH: Equitable Holdings Inc
54.23 USD 0.16 (0.29%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EQH 환율이 오늘 -0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.00이고 고가는 54.72이었습니다.
Equitable Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQH News
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Presents At KBW Insurance Conference 2025 Transcript
- Equitable Holdings: Turning The Corner (NYSE:EQH)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Equitable Holdings stock price target lowered to $63 by Evercore ISI
- Equitable Holdings stock price target lowered to $63 by Wells Fargo
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Equitable (EQH) Q2 EPS Drops 23%
- Equitable Holdings (EQH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Equitable Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Life transaction reduces mortality exposure amid mixed results
- Implied Volatility Surging for Equitable Holdings Stock Options
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- RGA completes $32 billion life insurance reinsurance deal with Equitable
- Reinsurance Group of America: Growth Focus May Be Backfiring (Downgrade) (NYSE:RGA)
- RGA Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines to $4.72 amid strong premium growth
- Prudential (PRU) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Equitable integrates Plan Build API into employee benefits platform
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- Equitable Holdings declares $0.27 quarterly dividend
- AllianceBernstein Q2 2025 slides: Record AUM despite first outflows in eight quarters
- AllianceBernstein stock hits 52-week high at 42.04 USD
일일 변동 비율
54.00 54.72
년간 변동
40.81 56.57
- 이전 종가
- 54.39
- 시가
- 54.51
- Bid
- 54.23
- Ask
- 54.53
- 저가
- 54.00
- 고가
- 54.72
- 볼륨
- 6.140 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.29%
- 월 변동
- 3.26%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.21%
- 년간 변동율
- 29.80%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K