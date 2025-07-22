货币 / EQH
EQH: Equitable Holdings Inc
53.42 USD 0.62 (1.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EQH汇率已更改1.17%。当日，交易品种以低点53.04和高点53.85进行交易。
关注Equitable Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQH新闻
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Presents At KBW Insurance Conference 2025 Transcript
- Equitable Holdings: Turning The Corner (NYSE:EQH)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Equitable Holdings stock price target lowered to $63 by Evercore ISI
- Equitable Holdings stock price target lowered to $63 by Wells Fargo
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Equitable (EQH) Q2 EPS Drops 23%
- Equitable Holdings (EQH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Equitable Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Life transaction reduces mortality exposure amid mixed results
- Implied Volatility Surging for Equitable Holdings Stock Options
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- RGA completes $32 billion life insurance reinsurance deal with Equitable
- Reinsurance Group of America: Growth Focus May Be Backfiring (Downgrade) (NYSE:RGA)
- RGA Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines to $4.72 amid strong premium growth
- Prudential (PRU) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Equitable integrates Plan Build API into employee benefits platform
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- Equitable Holdings declares $0.27 quarterly dividend
- AllianceBernstein Q2 2025 slides: Record AUM despite first outflows in eight quarters
- AllianceBernstein stock hits 52-week high at 42.04 USD
日范围
53.04 53.85
年范围
40.81 56.57
- 前一天收盘价
- 52.80
- 开盘价
- 53.04
- 卖价
- 53.42
- 买价
- 53.72
- 最低价
- 53.04
- 最高价
- 53.85
- 交易量
- 460
- 日变化
- 1.17%
- 月变化
- 1.71%
- 6个月变化
- 2.65%
- 年变化
- 27.86%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值