EQH: Equitable Holdings Inc
54.39 USD 0.85 (1.59%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EQHの今日の為替レートは、1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.52の安値と54.48の高値で取引されました。
Equitable Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
53.52 54.48
1年のレンジ
40.81 56.57
- 以前の終値
- 53.54
- 始値
- 53.66
- 買値
- 54.39
- 買値
- 54.69
- 安値
- 53.52
- 高値
- 54.48
- 出来高
- 4.404 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.52%
- 1年の変化
- 30.18%
