通貨 / EQH
EQH: Equitable Holdings Inc

54.39 USD 0.85 (1.59%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EQHの今日の為替レートは、1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.52の安値と54.48の高値で取引されました。

Equitable Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
53.52 54.48
1年のレンジ
40.81 56.57
以前の終値
53.54
始値
53.66
買値
54.39
買値
54.69
安値
53.52
高値
54.48
出来高
4.404 K
1日の変化
1.59%
1ヶ月の変化
3.56%
6ヶ月の変化
4.52%
1年の変化
30.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K