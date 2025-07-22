CotationsSections
Devises / EQH
Retour à Actions

EQH: Equitable Holdings Inc

54.23 USD 0.16 (0.29%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EQH a changé de -0.29% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 54.00 et à un maximum de 54.72.

Suivez la dynamique Equitable Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EQH Nouvelles

Range quotidien
54.00 54.72
Range Annuel
40.81 56.57
Clôture Précédente
54.39
Ouverture
54.51
Bid
54.23
Ask
54.53
Plus Bas
54.00
Plus Haut
54.72
Volume
6.141 K
Changement quotidien
-0.29%
Changement Mensuel
3.26%
Changement à 6 Mois
4.21%
Changement Annuel
29.80%
20 septembre, samedi