Devises / EQH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
EQH: Equitable Holdings Inc
54.23 USD 0.16 (0.29%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EQH a changé de -0.29% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 54.00 et à un maximum de 54.72.
Suivez la dynamique Equitable Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQH Nouvelles
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Presents At KBW Insurance Conference 2025 Transcript
- Equitable Holdings: Turning The Corner (NYSE:EQH)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Equitable Holdings stock price target lowered to $63 by Evercore ISI
- Equitable Holdings stock price target lowered to $63 by Wells Fargo
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Equitable (EQH) Q2 EPS Drops 23%
- Equitable Holdings (EQH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Equitable Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Life transaction reduces mortality exposure amid mixed results
- Implied Volatility Surging for Equitable Holdings Stock Options
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- RGA completes $32 billion life insurance reinsurance deal with Equitable
- Reinsurance Group of America: Growth Focus May Be Backfiring (Downgrade) (NYSE:RGA)
- RGA Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines to $4.72 amid strong premium growth
- Prudential (PRU) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Equitable integrates Plan Build API into employee benefits platform
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- Equitable Holdings declares $0.27 quarterly dividend
- AllianceBernstein Q2 2025 slides: Record AUM despite first outflows in eight quarters
- AllianceBernstein stock hits 52-week high at 42.04 USD
Range quotidien
54.00 54.72
Range Annuel
40.81 56.57
- Clôture Précédente
- 54.39
- Ouverture
- 54.51
- Bid
- 54.23
- Ask
- 54.53
- Plus Bas
- 54.00
- Plus Haut
- 54.72
- Volume
- 6.141 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.29%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.26%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 4.21%
- Changement Annuel
- 29.80%
20 septembre, samedi