MathRandomLognormal

Erzeugt eine Pseudozufallszahl auf Basis der Log-Normalverteilung mit den Parametern mu und sigma. Im Fehlerfall retourniert sie NaN.

double  MathRandomLognormal(
   const double  mu,             // Logarithmus des Erwartungswertes (log mean)
   const double  sigma,          // Logarithmus der Standardabweichung (log standard deviation)
   int&          error_code      // Variable für den Fehlercode
   );

Erzeugt Pseudozufallszahlen auf Basis der Log-Normalverteilung mit den Parametern mu und sigma. Im Fehlerfall retourniert false. Analog zu rlnorm() in R.

double  MathRandomLognormal(
   const double  mu,             // Logarithmus des Erwartungswertes (log mean)
   const double  sigma,          // Logarithmus der Standardabweichung (log standard deviation)
   const int     data_count,     // Anzahl der benötigten Daten
   double&       result[]        // Array mit den Wahrscheinlichkeitswerten der Zufallsvariablen
   );

Parameter

mu

[in]  Logarithmus des Erwartungswertes (log_mean).

sigma

[in]  Logarithmus der Standardabweichung (log standard deviation).

data_count

[in]   Anzahl der benötigten Daten.

error_code

[out]  Variable für den Fehlercode.

result[]

[out]  Array mit den Werten der Pseudozufallszahlen.