Erzeugt eine Pseudozufallszahl auf Basis der Log-Normalverteilung mit den Parametern mu und sigma. Im Fehlerfall retourniert sie NaN.
double MathRandomLognormal(
Erzeugt Pseudozufallszahlen auf Basis der Log-Normalverteilung mit den Parametern mu und sigma. Im Fehlerfall retourniert false. Analog zu rlnorm() in R.
double MathRandomLognormal(
Parameter
mu
[in] Logarithmus des Erwartungswertes (log_mean).
sigma
[in] Logarithmus der Standardabweichung (log standard deviation).
data_count
[in] Anzahl der benötigten Daten.
error_code
[out] Variable für den Fehlercode.
result[]
[out] Array mit den Werten der Pseudozufallszahlen.