MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsLog-normal distributionMathRandomLognormal 

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the log-normal law with the mu sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomLognormal(
   const double  mu,             // logarithm of the expected value (log mean)
   const double  sigma,          // logarithm of the root-mean-square deviation (log standard deviation)
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the log-normal law with the mu sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rlnorm() in R.

double  MathRandomLognormal(
   const double  mu,             // logarithm of the expected value (log mean)
   const double  sigma,          // logarithm of the root-mean-square deviation (log standard deviation)
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array with values of pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

mu

[in]  Logarithm of the expected value (log_mean).

sigma

[in]  Logarithm of the root-mean-square deviation (log standard deviation).

data_count

[in]   Amount of required data.

error_code

[out]  Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out]  Array with values of pseudorandom variables.