MathRandomLognormal

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the log-normal law with the mu sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomLognormal(

const double mu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the log-normal law with the mu sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rlnorm() in R.

double MathRandomLognormal(

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

mu

[in] Logarithm of the expected value (log_mean).

sigma

[in] Logarithm of the root-mean-square deviation (log standard deviation).

data_count

[in] Amount of required data.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out] Array with values of pseudorandom variables.