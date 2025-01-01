- MathProbabilityDensityLognormal
- MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal
- MathQuantileLognormal
- MathRandomLognormal
- MathMomentsLognormal
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the log-normal law with the mu sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathRandomLognormal(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the log-normal law with the mu sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rlnorm() in R.
double MathRandomLognormal(
Parameters
mu
[in] Logarithm of the expected value (log_mean).
sigma
[in] Logarithm of the root-mean-square deviation (log standard deviation).
data_count
[in] Amount of required data.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array with values of pseudorandom variables.