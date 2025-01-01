- MathProbabilityDensityLognormal
- MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal
- MathQuantileLognormal
- MathRandomLognormal
- MathMomentsLognormal
MathMomentsLognormal
Berechnet die theoretischen, numerischen Werte der ersten 4 Momente der Log-Normalverteilung. Gibt true zurück, wenn die Momente erfolgreich berechnet wurden, sonst false.
double MathMomentsLognormal(
Parameter
mu
[in] Logarithmus des Erwartungswertes (log_mean).
sigma
[in] Logarithmus der Standardabweichung (log standard deviation).
mean
[in] Variable des Mittelwerts.
variance
[out] Variable der Varianz.
skewness
[out] Variable der Schiefe.
kurtosis
[out] Variable der Kurtosis.
error code
[out] Variable für den Fehlercode.
Rückgabewert
Gibt nach erfolgreicher Berechnung 'true' zurück, andernfalls 'false'.