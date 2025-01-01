DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikLog-NormalverteilungMathMomentsLognormal 

MathMomentsLognormal

Berechnet die theoretischen, numerischen Werte der ersten 4 Momente der Log-Normalverteilung. Gibt true zurück, wenn die Momente erfolgreich berechnet wurden, sonst false.

double  MathMomentsLognormal(
   const double  mu,             // Logarithmus des Erwartungswertes (log mean)
   const double  sigma,          // Logarithmus der Standardabweichung (log standard deviation)
   double&       mean,           // Variable des Mittelwerts 
   double&       variance,       // Variable der Varianz
   double&       skewness,       // Variable der Schiefe
   double&       kurtosis,       // Variable der Kurtosis 
   int&          error_code      // Variable für den Fehlercode
   );

Parameter

mu

[in]  Logarithmus des Erwartungswertes (log_mean).

sigma

[in]  Logarithmus der Standardabweichung (log standard deviation).

mean

[in]   Variable des Mittelwerts.

variance

[out]  Variable der Varianz.

skewness

[out]  Variable der Schiefe.

kurtosis

[out]  Variable der Kurtosis.

error code

[out]  Variable für den Fehlercode.

Rückgabewert

Gibt nach erfolgreicher Berechnung 'true' zurück, andernfalls 'false'.