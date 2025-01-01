DokumentationKategorien
Erzeugt eine Pseudozufallszahl auf Basis der logistischen Verteilung mit den Parametern mu und sigma. Im Fehlerfall retourniert sie NaN.

double  MathRandomLogistic(
   const double  mu,             // mean Parameter der Verteilung
   const double  sigma,          // scale Parameter der Verteilung
   int&          error_code      // Variable für den Fehlercode
   );

Erzeugt Pseudozufallszahlen auf Basis der logistischen Verteilung mit den Parametern mu und sigma. Im Fehlerfall retourniert false. Analog zu rlogis() in R.

bool  MathRandomLogistic(
   const double  mu,             // mean Parameter der Verteilung
   const double  sigma,          // scale Parameter der Verteilung
   const int     data_count,     // Anzahl der benötigten Daten
   double&       result[]        // Array mit den Werten der Pseudozufallszahlen
   );

Parameter

mu

[in]  mean Parameter der Verteilung.

sigma

[in]  scale Parameter der Verteilung.

error_code

[out]  Variable für den Fehlercode.

data_count

[out]  Anzahl der benötigten Daten.

result[]

[out]  Array mit den Werten der Pseudozufallszahlen.