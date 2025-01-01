- MathProbabilityDensityLogistic
- MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic
- MathQuantileLogistic
- MathRandomLogistic
- MathMomentsLogistic
Erzeugt eine Pseudozufallszahl auf Basis der logistischen Verteilung mit den Parametern mu und sigma. Im Fehlerfall retourniert sie NaN.
double MathRandomLogistic(
Erzeugt Pseudozufallszahlen auf Basis der logistischen Verteilung mit den Parametern mu und sigma. Im Fehlerfall retourniert false. Analog zu rlogis() in R.
bool MathRandomLogistic(
Parameter
mu
[in] mean Parameter der Verteilung.
sigma
[in] scale Parameter der Verteilung.
error_code
[out] Variable für den Fehlercode.
data_count
[out] Anzahl der benötigten Daten.
result[]
[out] Array mit den Werten der Pseudozufallszahlen.