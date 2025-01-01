ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計ロジスティック分布MathRandomLogistic 

MathRandomLogistic

パラメータmu、sigmaを使って、ロジスティク分布の法則に従って分布した擬似乱数変数を生成します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。

double  MathRandomLogistic(
  const double  mu,             // 分布の平均パラメータ
  const double  sigma,         // 分布のスケールパラメータ
  int&          error_code      // エラーコードを格納する変数
  );

パラメータmu、sigmaを使って、ロジスティク分布の法則に従って分布した擬似乱数変数を生成します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのrlogis()の類似体です。

bool  MathRandomLogistic(
  const double  mu,             // 分布の平均パラメータ
  const double  sigma,         // 分布のスケールパラメータ
  const int     data_count,     // 必要なデータ量
  double&      result[]        // 擬似乱数変数の値の配列
  );

パラメータ

mu

[in]  分布の平均パラメータ

sigma

[in]  分布のスケールパラメータ

error_code

[out]  エラーコードを格納する変数

data_count

[out]  必要なデータ量

result[]

[out]  擬似乱数の値を取得するための配列