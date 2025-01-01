MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計ロジスティック分布MathRandomLogistic
MathRandomLogistic
パラメータmu、sigmaを使って、ロジスティク分布の法則に従って分布した擬似乱数変数を生成します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。
double MathRandomLogistic(
パラメータmu、sigmaを使って、ロジスティク分布の法則に従って分布した擬似乱数変数を生成します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのrlogis()の類似体です。
bool MathRandomLogistic(
パラメータ
mu
[in] 分布の平均パラメータ
sigma
[in] 分布のスケールパラメータ
error_code
[out] エラーコードを格納する変数
data_count
[out] 必要なデータ量
result[]
[out] 擬似乱数の値を取得するための配列