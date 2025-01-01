- MathProbabilityDensityLogistic
- MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic
- MathQuantileLogistic
- MathRandomLogistic
- MathMomentsLogistic
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathRandomLogistic(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rlogis() in R.
bool MathRandomLogistic(
Parameters
mu
[in] mean parameter of the distribution.
sigma
[in] scale parameter of the distribution.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.