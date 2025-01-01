DocumentationSections
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomLogistic(
   const double  mu,             // mean parameter of the distribution
   const double  sigma,          // scale parameter of the distribution
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rlogis() in R.

bool  MathRandomLogistic(
   const double  mu,             // mean parameter of the distribution
   const double  sigma,          // scale parameter of the distribution
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array with values of pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

mu

[in]  mean parameter of the distribution.

sigma

[in]  scale parameter of the distribution.

error_code

[out]  Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out]  Amount of required data.

result[]

[out]  Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.