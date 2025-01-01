MathRandomLogistic

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomLogistic(

const double mu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rlogis() in R.

bool MathRandomLogistic(

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

mu

[in] mean parameter of the distribution.

sigma

[in] scale parameter of the distribution.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.