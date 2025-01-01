MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計ロジスティック分布MathRandomLogistic
MathRandomLogistic
뮤 및 시그마 매개변수를 사용하여 로지스틱 분포의 법칙에 따라 분포된 의사 난수 변수를 생성합니다. 오류가 발생한 경우 NaN을 반환합니다.
double MathRandomLogistic(
뮤 및 시그마 매개변수를 사용하여 로지스틱 분포의 법칙에 따라 분포하는 의사 난수 변수를 생성합니다. 오류인 경우 false를 반환합니다. R의 rlogis()의 아날로그.
bool MathRandomLogistic(
매개변수
mu
[in] 분포의 평균 매개변수.
sigma
[in] 분포의 스케일 매개변수.
error_code
[out] 오류 코드를 저장할 변수.
data_count
[out] 필요한 데이터의 양.
result[]
[out] 의사 난수 변수의 값을 얻기 위한 배열.