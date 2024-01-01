DocumentazioneSezioni
Elimina tutti i ticks dalla cronologia dei prezzi del simbolo personalizzato nell'intervallo di tempo specificato.

int  CustomTicksDelete(
   const string     symbol,            // nome del simbolo
   long             from_msc,          // data inizio
   long             to_msc             // data fine
   );

Parametri

symbol

[in]  Nome simbolo personalizzato.

from_msc

[in] Orario del primo tick nello storico dei prezzi entro l'intervallo specificato da rimuovere. Orario in millisecondi dal 01.01.1970.

to_msc

[in] Orario dell'ultima cifra nello storico dei prezzi entro l'intervallo specificato da rimuovere. Orario in millisecondi dal 01.01.1970.

Valore Restituito

Numero di ticks cancellati o -1 in caso di un errore.

 

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            CustomTicksDelete.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // nome del simbolo personalizzato
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // nome del gruppo in cui un simbolo è stato creato
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione 
 
#define   DATATICKS_TO_COPY      UINT_MAX          // numero dei tick copiati
#define   DATATICKS_TO_DELETE    10                // numero di tick cancellati
#define   DATATICKS_TO_PRINT     20                // numero dei tick inviati al journal
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ottenere il codice di errore quando si crea un simbolo personalizzato
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//---- se il codice di errore non è 0 (creazione del simbolo riuscita) e non è 5304 (il simbolo è già stato creato) - lasciare
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- ottenere i dati dei tick del simbolo standard per l'array MqlTick
   MqlTick array[]={};
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINDATATICKS_TO_COPYarray))
      return;
   
//--- stampare l'ora del primo e dell'ultimo tick ricevuto del simbolo standard
   int total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- stampare DATATICKS_TO_PRINT gli ultimi tick del simbolo standard nel journal
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
   
//--- aggiungere un simbolo personalizzato alla finestra Market Watch
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEtrue))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- aggiungere i dati dell'array dei tick alla cronologia dei prezzi del simbolo personalizzato
   Print("...");
   uint start=GetTickCount();
   PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'"array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray);
   PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms"addedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetTickCount()-start);
   
//--- ottenere i dati dei tick del simbolo personalizzato appena aggiunto all'array MqlTick
   Print("...");
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray.Size(), array))
      return;
   
//--- stampare l'ora del primo e dell'ultimo tick ricevuto del simbolo personalizzato
   total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- stampare DATATICKS_TO_PRINT gli ultimi tick del simbolo personalizzato nel journal
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
 
//--- ottenere l'ora dei tick in millisecondi, da cui cancelleremo l'intervallo dei tick, dalla cronologia
   long time_from=array[total-DATATICKS_TO_DELETE-1].time_msc;
     
//--- eliminare DATATICKS_TO_DELETE l'intervallo degli ultimi tick del simbolo personalizzato nell'array
   Print("...");
   start=GetTickCount();
   PrintFormat("Start deleting %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s'"DATATICKS_TO_DELETECUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   int deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEtime_fromarray[total-2].time_msc);
   PrintFormat("Deleted %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetTickCount()-start);
   
//--- ottenere i dati dei tick del simbolo personalizzato appena modificati per l'array MqlTick
   Print("...");
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray.Size(), array))
      return;
   
//--- stampare l'ora del primo e dell'ultimo tick di un simbolo personalizzato con l'intervallo di tick rimosso
   total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("Time of the first tick from the changed history: %s.%03u, Time of the last tick from the changed history: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- stampare DATATICKS_TO_PRINT gli ultimi tick del simbolo personalizzato nel journal
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks of custom symbol '%s' with modified history:"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
 
//--- visualizzare un suggerimento sui tasti di terminazione dello script nel commento del grafico
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- attendere che i tasti Esc o Del vengano premuti per uscire da un ciclo infinito
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- quando si preme Del, eliminare il simbolo personalizzato creato e i relativi dati
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- eliminare i dati della barra
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- cancellare i dati dei tick
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- eliminare il simbolo
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- pulire il grafico prima di uscire
   Comment("");
   /*
   risultato:
   Requested 4294967295 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSDsymbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 55875 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.21 10:10:40.392
   
   The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':
     351199007th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199008th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)
     351199009th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199010th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199011th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199012th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199013th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199014th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199015th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199016th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199017th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)
     351199018th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199019th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199020th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199021th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199022th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199023th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199024th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199025th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)
     351199026th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)
   ...
   Start of adding 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   Added 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cin 261594 ms
   ...
   Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSD.Csymbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 137156 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.21 10:10:40.392
   
   The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':
     351199007th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199008th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)
     351199009th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199010th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199011th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199012th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199013th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199014th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199015th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199016th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199017th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)
     351199018th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199019th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199020th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199021th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199022th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199023th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199024th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199025th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)
     351199026th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)
   ...
   Start deleting 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   Deleted 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cin 188 ms
   ...
   Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSD.Csymbol is received in the amount of 351199017 ticks in 138312 ms
   Time of the first tick from the changed history2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Time of the last tick from the changed history2024.06.21 10:10:40.392
   
   The last 20 ticks of custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cwith modified history:
     351198997th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:14.935 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351198998th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:15.533 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)
     351198999th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:17.736 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199000th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:18.540 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199001th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:19.046 Ask=1.07038 Bid=1.07038 (Info tick)
     351199002th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:19.542 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199003th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:20.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)
     351199004th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:21.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)
     351199005th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:21.544 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199006th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:22.344 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199007th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199008th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)
     351199009th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199010th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199011th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199012th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199013th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199014th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199015th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199016th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)
   */
  }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creare un simbolo personalizzato, restituire un codice di errore |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- definire il nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- se non è stato possibile creare un simbolo personalizzato e questo non corrisponde all'errore 5304, segnalarlo nel journal
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- successo
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Rimuovere un simbolo personalizzato |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- nascondere il simbolo dalla finestra Market Watch
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- se non è stato possibile eliminare un simbolo personalizzato, segnalarlo nel journal e restituire 'false'
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successo
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Ottenere il numero specificato di tick nell'array |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbolconst uint countMqlTick &array[])
  {
//--- notificare l'inizio del caricamento dei dati storici
   PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'"countsymbol);
   
//--- fare 3 tentativi per ricevere i tick
   int attempts=0;
   while(attempts<3)
     {
      //--- rilevare l'ora di inizio prima di ricevere i tick
      uint start=GetTickCount();
      
      //--- richiesta della cronologia dei tick dal 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parametro da=1 ms)
      int received=CopyTicks(symbolarrayCOPY_TICKS_ALL1count);
      if(received!=-1)
        {
 //--- visualizzare le informazioni sul numero di tick e il tempo trascorso 
         PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms"symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-start);
         
 //--- se la cronologia dei tick è sincronizzata, il codice di errore è pari a zero - restituire 'true'
         if(GetLastError()==0)
            return(true);
 
         PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d"
                     symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-startGetLastError());
        }
      //--- conteggio tentativi 
      attempts++; 
      //--- una pausa di un secondo per attendere la fine della sincronizzazione del database dei tick 
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- 3 tentativi falliti nella copia dei tick
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| restituire la descrizione della stringa di un tick |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick
  { 
   string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u "TimeToString(tick.timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);
   
//--- controllare i flag del tick
   bool buy_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY)   == TICK_FLAG_BUY); 
   bool sell_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL)  == TICK_FLAG_SELL); 
   bool ask_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK)   == TICK_FLAG_ASK); 
   bool bid_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID)   == TICK_FLAG_BID); 
   bool last_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST)  == TICK_FLAG_LAST); 
   bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME); 
   
//--- controllare prima i tick per i flag di trading (non ce ne sono per CustomTicksAdd())
   if(buy_tick || sell_tick
     { 
      //--- formare un output per un tick di trading 
      desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d "tick.lasttick.volume)  : ""); 
      desc += (sell_tickStringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.lasttick.volume) : ""); 
      desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += "(Trade tick)"
     } 
   else 
     { 
      //--- formare un output per un info tick in modo leggermente diverso 
      desc += (ask_tick   ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick   ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (last_tick  ? StringFormat("Last=%G "tick.last)   : ""); 
      desc += (volume_tickStringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): ""); 
      desc += "(Info tick)"
     } 
//--- restituire la descrizione del tick
   return(desc); 
  } 

 

