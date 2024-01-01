//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomTicksDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nome del simbolo personalizzato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nome del gruppo in cui un simbolo è stato creato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // numero dei tick copiati

#define DATATICKS_TO_DELETE 10 // numero di tick cancellati

#define DATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // numero dei tick inviati al journal



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ottenere il codice di errore quando si crea un simbolo personalizzato

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//---- se il codice di errore non è 0 (creazione del simbolo riuscita) e non è 5304 (il simbolo è già stato creato) - lasciare

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- ottenere i dati dei tick del simbolo standard per l'array MqlTick

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- stampare l'ora del primo e dell'ultimo tick ricevuto del simbolo standard

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- stampare DATATICKS_TO_PRINT gli ultimi tick del simbolo standard nel journal

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- aggiungere un simbolo personalizzato alla finestra Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- aggiungere i dati dell'array dei tick alla cronologia dei prezzi del simbolo personalizzato

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- ottenere i dati dei tick del simbolo personalizzato appena aggiunto all'array MqlTick

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- stampare l'ora del primo e dell'ultimo tick ricevuto del simbolo personalizzato

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- stampare DATATICKS_TO_PRINT gli ultimi tick del simbolo personalizzato nel journal

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- ottenere l'ora dei tick in millisecondi, da cui cancelleremo l'intervallo dei tick, dalla cronologia

long time_from=array[total-DATATICKS_TO_DELETE-1].time_msc;



//--- eliminare DATATICKS_TO_DELETE l'intervallo degli ultimi tick del simbolo personalizzato nell'array

Print("...");

start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start deleting %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s'", DATATICKS_TO_DELETE, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, time_from, array[total-2].time_msc);

PrintFormat("Deleted %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- ottenere i dati dei tick del simbolo personalizzato appena modificati per l'array MqlTick

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- stampare l'ora del primo e dell'ultimo tick di un simbolo personalizzato con l'intervallo di tick rimosso

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("Time of the first tick from the changed history: %s.%03u, Time of the last tick from the changed history: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- stampare DATATICKS_TO_PRINT gli ultimi tick del simbolo personalizzato nel journal

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks of custom symbol '%s' with modified history:", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- visualizzare un suggerimento sui tasti di terminazione dello script nel commento del grafico

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- attendere che i tasti Esc o Del vengano premuti per uscire da un ciclo infinito

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- quando si preme Del, eliminare il simbolo personalizzato creato e i relativi dati

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- eliminare i dati della barra

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- cancellare i dati dei tick

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- eliminare il simbolo

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- pulire il grafico prima di uscire

Comment("");

/*

risultato:

Requested 4294967295 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 55875 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199017th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199018th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199019th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199020th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199021th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199022th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199023th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199024th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199025th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)

351199026th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 261594 ms

...

Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 137156 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199017th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199018th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199019th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199020th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199021th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199022th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199023th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199024th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199025th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)

351199026th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

...

Start deleting 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Deleted 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 188 ms

...

Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351199017 ticks in 138312 ms

Time of the first tick from the changed history: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Time of the last tick from the changed history: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks of custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' with modified history:

351198997th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:14.935 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351198998th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:15.533 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351198999th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:17.736 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199000th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:18.540 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199001th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:19.046 Ask=1.07038 Bid=1.07038 (Info tick)

351199002th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:19.542 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199003th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:20.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199004th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:21.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199005th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:21.544 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199006th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:22.344 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

*/

}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creare un simbolo personalizzato, restituire un codice di errore |

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- definire il nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- se non è stato possibile creare un simbolo personalizzato e questo non corrisponde all'errore 5304, segnalarlo nel journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successo

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Rimuovere un simbolo personalizzato |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- nascondere il simbolo dalla finestra Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- se non è stato possibile eliminare un simbolo personalizzato, segnalarlo nel journal e restituire 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successo

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Ottenere il numero specificato di tick nell'array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- notificare l'inizio del caricamento dei dati storici

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- fare 3 tentativi per ricevere i tick

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- rilevare l'ora di inizio prima di ricevere i tick

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- richiesta della cronologia dei tick dal 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parametro da=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- visualizzare le informazioni sul numero di tick e il tempo trascorso

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- se la cronologia dei tick è sincronizzata, il codice di errore è pari a zero - restituire 'true'

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- conteggio tentativi

attempts++;

//--- una pausa di un secondo per attendere la fine della sincronizzazione del database dei tick

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- 3 tentativi falliti nella copia dei tick

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| restituire la descrizione della stringa di un tick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- controllare i flag del tick

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- controllare prima i tick per i flag di trading (non ce ne sono per CustomTicksAdd())

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- formare un output per un tick di trading

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- formare un output per un info tick in modo leggermente diverso

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- restituire la descrizione del tick

return(desc);

}