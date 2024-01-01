//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomTicksDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nom du symbole personnalisé

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nom du groupe dans lequel le symbole sera créé

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nom d'un symbole sur lequel le symbole personnalisé sera construit



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // nombre de ticks copiés

#define DATATICKS_TO_DELETE 10 // nombre de ticks supprimés

#define DATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // nombre de ticks envoyé dans le journal



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- obtient le code d'erreur lors de la création d'un symbole personnalisé

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- si le code d'erreur est différent de 0 (symbole créé avec succès) et pas 5304 (le symbole a déjà été créé) - on sort

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- obtient les ticks du symbole standard, dans le tableau MqlTicks

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick du symbole standard

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks du symbole standard

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- ajoute un symbole personnalisé à la fenêtre du Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- ajoute le tableau des ticks à l'historique des prix du symbole personnalisé

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- récupère les données des ticks du nouveau symbole personnalisé dans le tableau MqlTick

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick du symbole personnalisé

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks du symbole personnalisé

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- récupère dans l'historique le tick en millisecondes à partir duquel nous supprimerons un ensemble de ticks

long time_from=array[total-DATATICKS_TO_DELETE-1].time_msc;



//--- supprime du tableau les DATATICKS_TO_DELETE derniers ticks du symbole personnalisé

Print("...");

start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start deleting %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s'", DATATICKS_TO_DELETE, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, time_from, array[total-2].time_msc);

PrintFormat("Deleted %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- récupère les données des ticks du nouveau symbole personnalisé dans le tableau MqlTick

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick du symbole personnalisé dans l'intervalle des ticks supprimés

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("Time of the first tick from the changed history: %s.%03u, Time of the last tick from the changed history: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks du symbole personnalisé

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks of custom symbol '%s' with modified history:", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- affiche une infobulle sur les touches de fin de script dans le commentaire du graphique

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- attend que la touche Echap ou Suppr soit appuyée pour sortir de la boucle sans fin

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- si on appuie sur la touche Suppr, efface le symbole personnalisé créé et ses données

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- efface les données de la barre

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- efface les données du tick

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- supprime le symbole

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- efface le graphique avant de sortir

Comment("");

/*

résultat :

Requested 4294967295 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 55875 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199017th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199018th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199019th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199020th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199021th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199022th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199023th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199024th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199025th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)

351199026th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 261594 ms

...

Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 137156 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199017th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199018th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199019th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199020th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199021th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199022th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199023th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199024th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199025th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)

351199026th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

...

Start deleting 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Deleted 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 188 ms

...

Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351199017 ticks in 138312 ms

Time of the first tick from the changed history: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Time of the last tick from the changed history: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks of custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' with modified history:

351198997th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:14.935 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351198998th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:15.533 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351198999th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:17.736 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199000th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:18.540 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199001th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:19.046 Ask=1.07038 Bid=1.07038 (Info tick)

351199002th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:19.542 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199003th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:20.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199004th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:21.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199005th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:21.544 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199006th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:22.344 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crée un symbole personnalisé, retourne un code d'erreur |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- définit le nom du symbole à partir duquel le symbole personnalisé sera construit

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- si le symbole personnalisé n'a pas pu être créé et que le code de l'erreur n'est pas 5304, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- succès

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Supprime un symbole personnalisé |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- cache le symbole de la fenêtre du Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- en cas d'échec de la suppression du symbole personnalisé, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal et retourne 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- succès

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Récupère le nombre spécifié de ticks dans le tableau |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- notification du début du chargement des données de l'historique

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- tente 3 fois de récupérer les ticks

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- mesure l'heure de début avec de récupérer les ticks

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- demande l'historique depuis le 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (paramètre from=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- affiche le nombre de ticks et le temps passé

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- si l'historique des ticks est synchronisé, le code d'erreur est égal à 0 - retourne 'true'

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- compte le nombre de tentatives

attempts++;

//--- pause d'1 seconde pour attendre la fin de la synchronisation de la base de données des ticks

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- échec de la copie des ticks en 3 tentatives

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retourne la description textuelle d'un tick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- vérifie les flags du tick

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- vérifie le flag de trading en premier (il n'y en a pas pour CustomTicksAdd())

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- construit une sortie pour un tick de trading

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- construit une sortie un peu différente pour un tick d'information

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- retourne la description du tick

return(desc);

}