CustomTicksDelete

Supprime tous les ticks de l'historique des prix du symbole personnalisé dans l'intervalle de temps spécifié.

int  CustomTicksDelete(
   const string     symbol,            // nom du symbole
   long             from_msc,          // date de début
   long             to_msc             // date de fin
   );

Paramètres

symbol

[in]  Nom du symbole personnalisé.

from_msc

[in]  Date/heure du premier tick à supprimer de l'historique des prix dans l'intervalle spécifié. Date/heure en millisecondes depuis le 01.01.1970.

to_msc

[in]  Date/heure du dernier tick à supprimer de l'historique des prix dans l'intervalle spécifié. Date/heure en millisecondes depuis le 01.01.1970.

Valeur de Retour

Nombre de ticks supprimés ou -1 en cas d'erreur.

 

Exemple :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            CustomTicksDelete.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // nom du symbole personnalisé
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // nom du groupe dans lequel le symbole sera créé
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // nom d'un symbole sur lequel le symbole personnalisé sera construit
 
#define   DATATICKS_TO_COPY      UINT_MAX          // nombre de ticks copiés
#define   DATATICKS_TO_DELETE    10                // nombre de ticks supprimés
#define   DATATICKS_TO_PRINT     20                // nombre de ticks envoyé dans le journal
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtient le code d'erreur lors de la création d'un symbole personnalisé
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- si le code d'erreur est différent de 0 (symbole créé avec succès) et pas 5304 (le symbole a déjà été créé) - on sort
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- obtient les ticks du symbole standard, dans le tableau MqlTicks
   MqlTick array[]={};
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINDATATICKS_TO_COPYarray))
      return;
   
//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick du symbole standard
   int total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks du symbole standard
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
   
//--- ajoute un symbole personnalisé à la fenêtre du Market Watch
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEtrue))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- ajoute le tableau des ticks à l'historique des prix du symbole personnalisé
   Print("...");
   uint start=GetTickCount();
   PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'"array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray);
   PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms"addedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetTickCount()-start);
   
//--- récupère les données des ticks du nouveau symbole personnalisé dans le tableau MqlTick
   Print("...");
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray.Size(), array))
      return;
   
//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick du symbole personnalisé
   total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks du symbole personnalisé
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
 
//--- récupère dans l'historique le tick en millisecondes à partir duquel nous supprimerons un ensemble de ticks
   long time_from=array[total-DATATICKS_TO_DELETE-1].time_msc;
     
//--- supprime du tableau les DATATICKS_TO_DELETE derniers ticks du symbole personnalisé
   Print("...");
   start=GetTickCount();
   PrintFormat("Start deleting %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s'"DATATICKS_TO_DELETECUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   int deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEtime_fromarray[total-2].time_msc);
   PrintFormat("Deleted %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetTickCount()-start);
   
//--- récupère les données des ticks du nouveau symbole personnalisé dans le tableau MqlTick
   Print("...");
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray.Size(), array))
      return;
   
//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick du symbole personnalisé dans l'intervalle des ticks supprimés
   total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("Time of the first tick from the changed history: %s.%03u, Time of the last tick from the changed history: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks du symbole personnalisé
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks of custom symbol '%s' with modified history:"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
 
//--- affiche une infobulle sur les touches de fin de script dans le commentaire du graphique
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- attend que la touche Echap ou Suppr soit appuyée pour sortir de la boucle sans fin
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- si on appuie sur la touche Suppr, efface le symbole personnalisé créé et ses données
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- efface les données de la barre
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- efface les données du tick
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- supprime le symbole
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- efface le graphique avant de sortir
   Comment("");
   /*
   résultat :
   Requested 4294967295 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSDsymbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 55875 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.21 10:10:40.392
   
   The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':
     351199007th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199008th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)
     351199009th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199010th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199011th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199012th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199013th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199014th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199015th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199016th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199017th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)
     351199018th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199019th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199020th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199021th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199022th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199023th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199024th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199025th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)
     351199026th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)
   ...
   Start of adding 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   Added 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cin 261594 ms
   ...
   Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSD.Csymbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 137156 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.21 10:10:40.392
   
   The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':
     351199007th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199008th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)
     351199009th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199010th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199011th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199012th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199013th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199014th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199015th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199016th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199017th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)
     351199018th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199019th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199020th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199021th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199022th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199023th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199024th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)
     351199025th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)
     351199026th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)
   ...
   Start deleting 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   Deleted 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cin 188 ms
   ...
   Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSD.Csymbol is received in the amount of 351199017 ticks in 138312 ms
   Time of the first tick from the changed history2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Time of the last tick from the changed history2024.06.21 10:10:40.392
   
   The last 20 ticks of custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cwith modified history:
     351198997th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:14.935 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351198998th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:15.533 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)
     351198999th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:17.736 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199000th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:18.540 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199001th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:19.046 Ask=1.07038 Bid=1.07038 (Info tick)
     351199002th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:19.542 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199003th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:20.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)
     351199004th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:21.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)
     351199005th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:21.544 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199006th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:22.344 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199007th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199008th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)
     351199009th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199010th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)
     351199011th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199012th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199013th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)
     351199014th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)
     351199015th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)
     351199016th Tick2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée un symbole personnalisé, retourne un code d'erreur          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- définit le nom du symbole à partir duquel le symbole personnalisé sera construit
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- si le symbole personnalisé n'a pas pu être créé et que le code de l'erreur n'est pas 5304, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- succès
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Supprime un symbole personnalisé                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- cache le symbole de la fenêtre du Market Watch
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- en cas d'échec de la suppression du symbole personnalisé, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal et retourne 'false'
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Récupère le nombre spécifié de ticks dans le tableau             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbolconst uint countMqlTick &array[])
  {
//--- notification du début du chargement des données de l'historique
   PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'"countsymbol);
   
//--- tente 3 fois de récupérer les ticks
   int attempts=0;
   while(attempts<3)
     {
      //--- mesure l'heure de début avec de récupérer les ticks
      uint start=GetTickCount();
      
      //--- demande l'historique depuis le 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (paramètre from=1 ms)
      int received=CopyTicks(symbolarrayCOPY_TICKS_ALL1count);
      if(received!=-1)
        {
         //--- affiche le nombre de ticks et le temps passé
         PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms"symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-start);
         
         //--- si l'historique des ticks est synchronisé, le code d'erreur est égal à 0 - retourne 'true'
         if(GetLastError()==0)
            return(true);
 
         PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d"
                     symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-startGetLastError());
        }
      //--- compte le nombre de tentatives
      attempts++; 
      //--- pause d'1 seconde pour attendre la fin de la synchronisation de la base de données des ticks
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- échec de la copie des ticks en 3 tentatives
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Retourne la description textuelle d'un tick  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick
  { 
   string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u "TimeToString(tick.timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);
   
//--- vérifie les flags du tick
   bool buy_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY)   == TICK_FLAG_BUY); 
   bool sell_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL)  == TICK_FLAG_SELL); 
   bool ask_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK)   == TICK_FLAG_ASK); 
   bool bid_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID)   == TICK_FLAG_BID); 
   bool last_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST)  == TICK_FLAG_LAST); 
   bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME); 
   
//--- vérifie le flag de trading en premier (il n'y en a pas pour CustomTicksAdd())
   if(buy_tick || sell_tick
     { 
      //--- construit une sortie pour un tick de trading
      desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d "tick.lasttick.volume)  : ""); 
      desc += (sell_tickStringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.lasttick.volume) : ""); 
      desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += "(Trade tick)"
     } 
   else 
     { 
      //--- construit une sortie un peu différente pour un tick d'information
      desc += (ask_tick   ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick   ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (last_tick  ? StringFormat("Last=%G "tick.last)   : ""); 
      desc += (volume_tickStringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): ""); 
      desc += "(Info tick)"
     } 
//--- retourne la description du tick 
   return(desc); 
  } 

 

