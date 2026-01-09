Introduction and Idea

The Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard is a lightweight and modern trading utility designed to streamline your workflow. Instead of constantly switching between chart timeframes to check the Relative Strength Index (RSI), this indicator displays the current RSI values for M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously on a single chart. This allows for a comprehensive view of the market momentum across short-term and long-term perspectives.

The core idea behind this tool is to provide immediate visual feedback on overbought and oversold conditions. By visualizing the data with color-coded progress bars and dynamic text, traders can instantly identify potential reversal points or trend continuations without the noise of multiple open windows. The panel is fully interactive and can be dragged anywhere on the chart to avoid obscuring price action.

Interpreting the Values

The dashboard uses a classic interpretation of the Relative Strength Index but enhances it with modern visual cues. The default period is set to 14, but this can be customized to fit your specific strategy. The progress bars provide a quick visual estimation of the trend strength relative to the maximum range.

Overbought Zone: When the RSI exceeds the defined upper level (default is 70 ), the value and progress bar turn Red . This typically suggests that the asset may be overvalued and a price correction or reversal could occur.

Oversold Zone: When the RSI drops below the defined lower level (default is 30 ), the display turns Green . This suggests the asset may be undervalued, presenting a potential buying opportunity.

Neutral Zone: Between levels 30 and 70, the text remains white and the bar is light blue, indicating normal market conditions without extreme momentum.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Monitoring: Automatically tracks M15, H1, H4, and Daily timeframes.

Draggable Interface: The panel can be moved freely around the chart using the mouse.

Real-Time Updates: Values are updated every second to ensure data accuracy without lagging.

Modern UI: Features a dark-themed, flat design with "Segoe UI" fonts for high readability.

Input Parameters

The indicator is highly customizable. You can adjust the calculation logic as well as the visual appearance of the panel to match your chart template.

Parameter Description Default Value InpRSIPeriod The averaging period for the RSI calculation. 14 InpOverboughtLevel Level above which the signal turns Red (Overbought). 70 InpOversoldLevel Level below which the signal turns Green (Oversold). 30 InpPanelX / Y The starting X and Y coordinates of the dashboard. 20 / 20 InpPanelBgColor The background color of the main panel. Dark Blue-Grey InpOverboughtColor Color used for values > 70. Modern Red InpOversoldColor Color used for values < 30. Modern Green

Installation and Usage

Download the file and place it in your MQL5/Indicators folder. After compiling, drag the indicator onto any chart. The dashboard will appear in the top-left corner by default. To move the panel, simply click and hold anywhere on the dashboard background and drag it to your desired location.



