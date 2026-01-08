



Full Description

Modern Dark-Mode Trade Panel – One-Click Execution

This Expert Advisor provides a professional graphical interface (GUI) for manual trading, designed to speed up your workflow while simplifying risk management. Unlike standard scripts, this panel remains active on the chart and features a modern "Dark Mode" design inspired by professional development environments.

The main idea behind this tool is to reduce clicks and calculation errors. Instead of manually recalculating lot sizes and stop-loss levels for every order, the panel allows you to input fixed values that are automatically applied to the next trade. This is particularly useful for scalpers and day traders who need to react quickly in volatile markets.

Key Features

One-Click Execution: Dedicated BUY and SELL buttons allow for instant market orders without delay.

Integrated Risk Management: Input Stop Loss and Take Profit directly in "Pips". The EA automatically calculates the correct price levels, regardless of whether you are using a 3-digit or 5-digit broker.

Smart Memory: The panel remembers your last used settings for each symbol separately. When you restart MetaTrader 5 or switch charts, your preferred risk parameters are automatically restored.

Error Protection: While interacting with the panel, chart scrolling is disabled to prevent accidental inputs or shifting of the chart view.

Status Feedback: An integrated label informs you in real-time about the status of your order (e.g., "Order Executed" or error messages for invalid parameters).

Input Parameters and Usage

The panel does not require complex set files, as all inputs are made directly via the graphical interface. The internal calculations are based on the standard CTrade library, ensuring robust and fast execution.

Parameter Field Description Function Lots Trading Volume Defines the position size in lots (e.g., 0.01 or 1.0). SL (Pips) Stop Loss Distance Distance to the entry price in pips. If 0, no SL is set. TP (Pips) Take Profit Distance Distance to the entry price in pips. If 0, no TP is set.

Installation and Application

Load the file into your MQL5\Experts folder and compile it. Then, drag the EA onto any chart. The timeframe does not affect functionality, as the panel operates independently of the symbol.

To remove the panel, simply use the small "X" button in the upper right corner of the interface. This removes the EA cleanly from the chart and releases all resources.