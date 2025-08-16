Pound Breakout - To consider before buying

Before purchasing any expert, it is essential to backtest the demo version first. Set files are not required.

Depending on the broker and/or account type, the results can vary considerably. Therefore, we recommend conducting a backtest with 100% real ticks before purchasing. All other backtest types are unsuitable and will only lead to misleading results.

When choosing a broker account, low spreads, low slippage, and a low latency of less than 10 ms are important. This means that only ECN/RAW accounts are suitable, where commissions are charged separately and not included in the spread.

To adjust the expert for brokers other than IC Market/IC Trading, the "Stop Order Long Gap" and "Stop Order Short Gap" values can be optimized in the setup, if necessary, in the range of approximately -20 to approximately +20.