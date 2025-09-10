货币 / OXM
OXM: Oxford Industries Inc
46.50 USD 0.33 (0.71%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OXM汇率已更改0.71%。当日，交易品种以低点46.22和高点47.74进行交易。
关注Oxford Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
OXM新闻
- Oxford Industries Continues To Struggle But Trades At More Than 15x Earnings (NYSE:OXM)
- UBS维持牛津工业股票中性评级，目标价47美元
- Oxford Industries Q2 Earnings: Not Much To Celebrate (NYSE:OXM)
- Why Oxford Industries Stock Jumped 23% Today
- Alibaba, Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Truist证券上调Oxford Industries目标价至50美元，此前为47美元
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Adobe、Oracle和亚马逊盘前上涨；联邦快递和UPS下跌
- Why Oxford Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO), CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
- Oxford Industries (OXM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Oxford Industries says new Lilly Pulitzer offerings are winning over shoppers, but its Tommy Bahama line is lagging
- Oxford Industries Posts 4% Drop in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Oxford Industries Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Oxford Industries Tops Q2 EPS Guidance
- Oxford Industries (OXM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 安达保险（丘博保险）股价因第二季度业绩超预期而飙升14%，尽管面临关税挑战
- 牛津工业 Q2 每股收益 超出预期, 营收 低于预期
日范围
46.22 47.74
年范围
36.25 89.86
- 前一天收盘价
- 46.17
- 开盘价
- 46.73
- 卖价
- 46.50
- 买价
- 46.80
- 最低价
- 46.22
- 最高价
- 47.74
- 交易量
- 325
- 日变化
- 0.71%
- 月变化
- 7.39%
- 6个月变化
- -21.91%
- 年变化
- -45.67%
