QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OXM
Tornare a Azioni

OXM: Oxford Industries Inc

44.46 USD 1.10 (2.41%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OXM ha avuto una variazione del -2.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.13 e ad un massimo di 45.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Oxford Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OXM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
44.13 45.52
Intervallo Annuale
36.25 89.86
Chiusura Precedente
45.56
Apertura
45.52
Bid
44.46
Ask
44.76
Minimo
44.13
Massimo
45.52
Volume
824
Variazione giornaliera
-2.41%
Variazione Mensile
2.68%
Variazione Semestrale
-25.34%
Variazione Annuale
-48.05%
20 settembre, sabato