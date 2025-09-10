QuotesSections
Currencies / OXM
Back to US Stock Market

OXM: Oxford Industries Inc

46.17 USD 0.60 (1.28%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OXM exchange rate has changed by -1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.60 and at a high of 46.89.

Follow Oxford Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OXM News

Daily Range
45.60 46.89
Year Range
36.25 89.86
Previous Close
46.77
Open
46.89
Bid
46.17
Ask
46.47
Low
45.60
High
46.89
Volume
566
Daily Change
-1.28%
Month Change
6.63%
6 Months Change
-22.47%
Year Change
-46.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%