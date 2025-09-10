통화 / OXM
OXM: Oxford Industries Inc
44.46 USD 1.10 (2.41%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OXM 환율이 오늘 -2.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 44.13이고 고가는 45.52이었습니다.
Oxford Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
OXM News
- Oxford Industries Continues To Struggle But Trades At More Than 15x Earnings (NYSE:OXM)
- UBS, Oxford Industries에 ’중립’ 등급 유지, 목표가 47달러
- UBS reiterates neutral rating on Oxford Industries stock with $47 price target
- Oxford Industries Q2 Earnings: Not Much To Celebrate (NYSE:OXM)
- Wall Street Lunch: Stubborn Retail Inflation Jeopardizes Big Fed Rate Cut (undefined:AAPL)
- Why Oxford Industries Stock Jumped 23% Today
- Alibaba, Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- 옥스포드 Industries 목표 주가, Truist, $50로 상향 조정
- Oxford Industries stock price target raised to $50 from $47 at Truist
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 어도비 시스템즈, Oracle 및 아마존 주가 장전 상승; 페덱스와 UPS 하락
- Adobe, Oracle and Amazon rise premarket; FedEx and UPS fall
- Why Oxford Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO), CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oxford Industries (OXM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Oxford Industries says new Lilly Pulitzer offerings are winning over shoppers, but its Tommy Bahama line is lagging
- Oxford Industries Posts 4% Drop in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Oxford Industries Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Oxford Industries Tops Q2 EPS Guidance
- Oxford Industries (OXM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 옥스포드 인더스트리, 예상 뛰어넘는 2분기 실적에 주가 14% 급등
- Oxford Industries shares soar 14% as Q2 earnings beat expectations despite tariff challenges
- Oxford Ind. Q2 실적 예상치를 넘어, 수익 에상치보다 저조
- Oxford Industries earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
일일 변동 비율
44.13 45.52
년간 변동
36.25 89.86
- 이전 종가
- 45.56
- 시가
- 45.52
- Bid
- 44.46
- Ask
- 44.76
- 저가
- 44.13
- 고가
- 45.52
- 볼륨
- 824
- 일일 변동
- -2.41%
- 월 변동
- 2.68%
- 6개월 변동
- -25.34%
- 년간 변동율
- -48.05%
20 9월, 토요일