货币 / NWFL
NWFL: Norwood Financial Corp
26.42 USD 0.05 (0.19%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NWFL汇率已更改0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点26.30和高点26.70进行交易。
关注Norwood Financial Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWFL新闻
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Norwood Financial: Upgrading To A ‘Buy’ On Results And M&A (NASDAQ:NWFL)
- Norwood Financial Looks To Rebound After Rocky End To 2024 (NASDAQ:NWFL)
- Why Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th
- Why Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Norwood financial director Forte buys $9,826 in NWFL stock
- Norwood Financial (NWFL) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Norwood earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- John Hancock Regional Bank Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FRBAX)
日范围
26.30 26.70
年范围
21.25 34.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.37
- 开盘价
- 26.38
- 卖价
- 26.42
- 买价
- 26.72
- 最低价
- 26.30
- 最高价
- 26.70
- 交易量
- 26
- 日变化
- 0.19%
- 月变化
- -1.38%
- 6个月变化
- 9.54%
- 年变化
- -2.55%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值