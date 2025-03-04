Devises / NWFL
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
NWFL: Norwood Financial Corp
26.51 USD 0.11 (0.41%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NWFL a changé de -0.41% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 26.17 et à un maximum de 26.66.
Suivez la dynamique Norwood Financial Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWFL Nouvelles
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Norwood Financial: Upgrading To A ‘Buy’ On Results And M&A (NASDAQ:NWFL)
- Norwood Financial Looks To Rebound After Rocky End To 2024 (NASDAQ:NWFL)
- Why Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th
- Why Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Norwood financial director Forte buys $9,826 in NWFL stock
- Norwood Financial (NWFL) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Norwood earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- John Hancock Regional Bank Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FRBAX)
Range quotidien
26.17 26.66
Range Annuel
21.25 34.50
- Clôture Précédente
- 26.62
- Ouverture
- 26.62
- Bid
- 26.51
- Ask
- 26.81
- Plus Bas
- 26.17
- Plus Haut
- 26.66
- Volume
- 70
- Changement quotidien
- -0.41%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.05%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 9.91%
- Changement Annuel
- -2.21%
20 septembre, samedi