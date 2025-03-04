Currencies / NWFL
NWFL: Norwood Financial Corp
26.37 USD 0.27 (1.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NWFL exchange rate has changed by -1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.18 and at a high of 26.54.
Follow Norwood Financial Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWFL News
Daily Range
26.18 26.54
Year Range
21.25 34.50
- Previous Close
- 26.64
- Open
- 26.54
- Bid
- 26.37
- Ask
- 26.67
- Low
- 26.18
- High
- 26.54
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- -1.01%
- Month Change
- -1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.33%
- Year Change
- -2.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%