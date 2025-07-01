货币 / MSM
MSM: MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc
92.12 USD 0.30 (0.33%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MSM汇率已更改0.33%。当日，交易品种以低点92.00和高点92.83进行交易。
关注MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
92.00 92.83
年范围
68.10 94.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 91.82
- 开盘价
- 92.03
- 卖价
- 92.12
- 买价
- 92.42
- 最低价
- 92.00
- 最高价
- 92.83
- 交易量
- 196
- 日变化
- 0.33%
- 月变化
- 3.83%
- 6个月变化
- 18.93%
- 年变化
- 7.69%
