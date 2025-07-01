Currencies / MSM
MSM: MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc
91.23 USD 0.62 (0.68%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MSM exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.66 and at a high of 92.16.
Follow MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
90.66 92.16
Year Range
68.10 94.31
- Previous Close
- 91.85
- Open
- 92.16
- Bid
- 91.23
- Ask
- 91.53
- Low
- 90.66
- High
- 92.16
- Volume
- 398
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- 2.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.78%
- Year Change
- 6.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%