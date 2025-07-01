Divisas / MSM
MSM: MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc
91.25 USD 0.57 (0.62%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MSM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 90.91, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 93.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
MSM News
Metalsource Mining anuncia colocación privada de 4 millones de dólares
- Metalsource Mining anuncia colocación privada de $4 millones
- Metalsource Mining announces $4 million private placement
- Msc Industrial stock hits 52-week high at $92.79
- Is Ashtead Group (ASHTY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- MSC Industrial (MSM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- ScanSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Is MSC (MSM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Grainger Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- MSC Industrial CFO to step down, Q4 performance trending higher
- Is MSC (MSM) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- MSC Industrial: Turnaround Story With Attractive Risk-Reward (NYSE:MSM)
- Fastenal Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Rises
- Msc Industrial Direct stock hits 52-week high at 91.81 USD
- MSC Industrial stock holds Sector Weight rating at KeyBanc on conservative guidance
- MSC Industrial Direct Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Results - MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM)
- Meta To Rally Around 3%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Axos Financial (NYSE:AX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- MSC Industrial stock price target raised to $84 from $74 at Loop Capital
- Msc Industrial Direct stock hits 52-week high at 90.85 USD
- US Stocks Mixed; Dow Gains Over 50 Points - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)
- MSC Industrial Has An Edge With Tariffs, Can Protect Margins - MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM)
- Earnings call transcript: MSC Industrial Direct beats Q3 2025 earnings forecasts
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MSM)
- Tesla, AeroVironment and Progress Software fall premarket; MSC Industrial rises
Rango diario
90.91 93.37
Rango anual
68.10 94.31
- Cierres anteriores
- 91.82
- Open
- 92.03
- Bid
- 91.25
- Ask
- 91.55
- Low
- 90.91
- High
- 93.37
- Volumen
- 847
- Cambio diario
- -0.62%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.85%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.80%
- Cambio anual
- 6.68%
