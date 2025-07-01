通貨 / MSM
MSM: MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc
92.83 USD 1.58 (1.73%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MSMの今日の為替レートは、1.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり91.00の安値と93.15の高値で取引されました。
MSC Industrial Direct Company Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
91.00 93.15
1年のレンジ
68.10 94.31
- 以前の終値
- 91.25
- 始値
- 91.56
- 買値
- 92.83
- 買値
- 93.13
- 安値
- 91.00
- 高値
- 93.15
- 出来高
- 809
- 1日の変化
- 1.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.84%
- 1年の変化
- 8.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K