MSM: MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc

92.83 USD 1.58 (1.73%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MSMの今日の為替レートは、1.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり91.00の安値と93.15の高値で取引されました。

MSC Industrial Direct Company Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
91.00 93.15
1年のレンジ
68.10 94.31
以前の終値
91.25
始値
91.56
買値
92.83
買値
93.13
安値
91.00
高値
93.15
出来高
809
1日の変化
1.73%
1ヶ月の変化
4.63%
6ヶ月の変化
19.84%
1年の変化
8.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K