KurseKategorien
Währungen / MSM
Zurück zum Aktien

MSM: MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc

92.83 USD 1.58 (1.73%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MSM hat sich für heute um 1.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 91.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 93.15 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MSM News

Tagesspanne
91.00 93.15
Jahresspanne
68.10 94.31
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
91.25
Eröffnung
91.56
Bid
92.83
Ask
93.13
Tief
91.00
Hoch
93.15
Volumen
809
Tagesänderung
1.73%
Monatsänderung
4.63%
6-Monatsänderung
19.84%
Jahresänderung
8.52%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K