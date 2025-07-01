Währungen / MSM
MSM: MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc
92.83 USD 1.58 (1.73%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MSM hat sich für heute um 1.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 91.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 93.15 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MSM News
Tagesspanne
91.00 93.15
Jahresspanne
68.10 94.31
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 91.25
- Eröffnung
- 91.56
- Bid
- 92.83
- Ask
- 93.13
- Tief
- 91.00
- Hoch
- 93.15
- Volumen
- 809
- Tagesänderung
- 1.73%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.63%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.84%
- Jahresänderung
- 8.52%
