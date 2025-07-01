통화 / MSM
MSM: MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc
91.14 USD 1.69 (1.82%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MSM 환율이 오늘 -1.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 90.72이고 고가는 93.26이었습니다.
MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
90.72 93.26
년간 변동
68.10 94.31
- 이전 종가
- 92.83
- 시가
- 93.25
- Bid
- 91.14
- Ask
- 91.44
- 저가
- 90.72
- 고가
- 93.26
- 볼륨
- 1.543 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.82%
- 월 변동
- 2.73%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.66%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.55%
