Moedas / MSM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MSM: MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc
91.45 USD 0.20 (0.22%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MSM para hoje mudou para 0.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 91.00 e o mais alto foi 91.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MSM Notícias
- Metalsource Mining anuncia colocação privada de US$ 4 milhões
- Metalsource Mining announces $4 million private placement
- Msc Industrial stock hits 52-week high at $92.79
- Is Ashtead Group (ASHTY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- MSC Industrial (MSM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- ScanSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Is MSC (MSM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Grainger Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- MSC Industrial CFO to step down, Q4 performance trending higher
- Is MSC (MSM) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- MSC Industrial: Turnaround Story With Attractive Risk-Reward (NYSE:MSM)
- Fastenal Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Rises
- Msc Industrial Direct stock hits 52-week high at 91.81 USD
- MSC Industrial stock holds Sector Weight rating at KeyBanc on conservative guidance
- MSC Industrial Direct Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Results - MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM)
- Meta To Rally Around 3%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Axos Financial (NYSE:AX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- MSC Industrial stock price target raised to $84 from $74 at Loop Capital
- Msc Industrial Direct stock hits 52-week high at 90.85 USD
- US Stocks Mixed; Dow Gains Over 50 Points - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)
- MSC Industrial Has An Edge With Tariffs, Can Protect Margins - MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM)
- Earnings call transcript: MSC Industrial Direct beats Q3 2025 earnings forecasts
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MSM)
- Tesla, AeroVironment and Progress Software fall premarket; MSC Industrial rises
- MSC Industrial Q3 2025 slides: Sequential sales improvement amid industrial challenges
Faixa diária
91.00 91.61
Faixa anual
68.10 94.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 91.25
- Open
- 91.56
- Bid
- 91.45
- Ask
- 91.75
- Low
- 91.00
- High
- 91.61
- Volume
- 16
- Mudança diária
- 0.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.06%
- Mudança anual
- 6.91%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh