MSM: MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc
91.14 USD 1.69 (1.82%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MSM ha avuto una variazione del -1.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.72 e ad un massimo di 93.26.
Segui le dinamiche di MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
90.72 93.26
Intervallo Annuale
68.10 94.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 92.83
- Apertura
- 93.25
- Bid
- 91.14
- Ask
- 91.44
- Minimo
- 90.72
- Massimo
- 93.26
- Volume
- 1.543 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.55%
20 settembre, sabato