货币 / IHG
IHG: Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each
120.49 USD 0.95 (0.79%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IHG汇率已更改0.79%。当日，交易品种以低点119.42和高点120.60进行交易。
关注Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each 动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IHG新闻
- Barclays highlights top European investment-grade credit ideas, favors VW, UBS
- InterContinental Hotels Stock: U.S. Demand Concern Leave Shares Reasonably Valued (IHG)
- More investors rebel against European firms’ executive pay plans
- InterContinental Hotels Group implements remuneration policy despite opposition
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.35%
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.50%
- FTSE 100 today: Index drops, pound strengthens, BoE cuts rate
- IHG shares jump 7% as earnings beat offsets soft RevPAR, guidance maintained
- Holiday Inn owner IHG’s US room revenue falls in second quarter
- FIL Limited discloses 2.19% stake in Dalata Hotel Group
- InterContinental Hotels: Light On Assets, Heavy On Returns (NYSE:IHG)
- Marriott International: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price (NASDAQ:MAR)
- NYLI PineStone International Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Now Open: EVEN Hotel Miami - Doral Area Brings Wellness-Focused Hospitality to Sweetwater
- You have to spend a year’s salary to really get the most out of the new Chase Sapphire Reserve card
- IHG Hotels & Resorts and Real Hotels & Resorts Celebrate the Opening of InterContinental Real and Hotel Indigo Sister Properties in Lima
- InterContinental stock target cut to £92 by Berenberg
- Lazard International Quality Growth Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ICMPX)
- InterContinental Stock Is Rising Rapidly Toward A Fresh Buy Point
- Stocks Showing Improving Market Leadership: InterContinental Htls ADR Earns 81 RS Rating
- Hotels have started marketing to travelers fed up with Newark Airport
- FTSE 100 today: shares rise as BoE cuts rate as expected
- InterContinental Hotel reiterates annual profit estimates, defying industry trend
日范围
119.42 120.60
年范围
94.78 137.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 119.54
- 开盘价
- 119.70
- 卖价
- 120.49
- 买价
- 120.79
- 最低价
- 119.42
- 最高价
- 120.60
- 交易量
- 259
- 日变化
- 0.79%
- 月变化
- 1.29%
- 6个月变化
- 10.86%
- 年变化
- 8.92%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值