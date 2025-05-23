통화 / IHG
IHG: Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each
119.84 USD 1.66 (1.40%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IHG 환율이 오늘 1.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 118.86이고 고가는 120.07이었습니다.
Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IHG News
일일 변동 비율
118.86 120.07
년간 변동
94.78 137.24
- 이전 종가
- 118.18
- 시가
- 119.25
- Bid
- 119.84
- Ask
- 120.14
- 저가
- 118.86
- 고가
- 120.07
- 볼륨
- 352
- 일일 변동
- 1.40%
- 월 변동
- 0.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.26%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.33%
