IHG: Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each
118.18 USD 0.33 (0.28%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IHGの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり118.02の安値と119.32の高値で取引されました。
Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
118.02 119.32
1年のレンジ
94.78 137.24
- 以前の終値
- 118.51
- 始値
- 118.34
- 買値
- 118.18
- 買値
- 118.48
- 安値
- 118.02
- 高値
- 119.32
- 出来高
- 306
- 1日の変化
- -0.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.73%
- 1年の変化
- 6.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K