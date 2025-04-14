Currencies / IHG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IHG: Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each
119.54 USD 1.53 (1.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IHG exchange rate has changed by -1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.34 and at a high of 121.30.
Follow Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IHG News
- InterContinental Hotels Stock: U.S. Demand Concern Leave Shares Reasonably Valued (IHG)
- More investors rebel against European firms’ executive pay plans
- InterContinental Hotels Group implements remuneration policy despite opposition
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.35%
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.50%
- FTSE 100 today: Index drops, pound strengthens, BoE cuts rate
- IHG shares jump 7% as earnings beat offsets soft RevPAR, guidance maintained
- Holiday Inn owner IHG’s US room revenue falls in second quarter
- FIL Limited discloses 2.19% stake in Dalata Hotel Group
- InterContinental Hotels: Light On Assets, Heavy On Returns (NYSE:IHG)
- Marriott International: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price (NASDAQ:MAR)
- NYLI PineStone International Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Now Open: EVEN Hotel Miami - Doral Area Brings Wellness-Focused Hospitality to Sweetwater
- You have to spend a year’s salary to really get the most out of the new Chase Sapphire Reserve card
- IHG Hotels & Resorts and Real Hotels & Resorts Celebrate the Opening of InterContinental Real and Hotel Indigo Sister Properties in Lima
- InterContinental stock target cut to £92 by Berenberg
- Lazard International Quality Growth Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ICMPX)
- InterContinental Stock Is Rising Rapidly Toward A Fresh Buy Point
- Stocks Showing Improving Market Leadership: InterContinental Htls ADR Earns 81 RS Rating
- Hotels have started marketing to travelers fed up with Newark Airport
- FTSE 100 today: shares rise as BoE cuts rate as expected
- InterContinental Hotel reiterates annual profit estimates, defying industry trend
- IHG upgraded to “hold” by Deutsche Bank as price target cut to 7,750p
Daily Range
119.34 121.30
Year Range
94.78 137.24
- Previous Close
- 121.07
- Open
- 120.96
- Bid
- 119.54
- Ask
- 119.84
- Low
- 119.34
- High
- 121.30
- Volume
- 267
- Daily Change
- -1.26%
- Month Change
- 0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.98%
- Year Change
- 8.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%