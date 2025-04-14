QuotesSections
IHG: Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each

119.54 USD 1.53 (1.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IHG exchange rate has changed by -1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.34 and at a high of 121.30.

Follow Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
119.34 121.30
Year Range
94.78 137.24
Previous Close
121.07
Open
120.96
Bid
119.54
Ask
119.84
Low
119.34
High
121.30
Volume
267
Daily Change
-1.26%
Month Change
0.50%
6 Months Change
9.98%
Year Change
8.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%