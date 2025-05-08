Währungen / IHG
IHG: Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each
118.18 USD 0.33 (0.28%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IHG hat sich für heute um -0.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 118.02 bis zu einem Hoch von 119.32 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each -Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IHG News
- Marriott International (MAR): Near-Term Headwinds, Strategically Positioned, Fairly Valued
- Barclays highlights top European investment-grade credit ideas, favors VW, UBS
- InterContinental Hotels Stock: U.S. Demand Concern Leave Shares Reasonably Valued (IHG)
- More investors rebel against European firms’ executive pay plans
- InterContinental Hotels Group implements remuneration policy despite opposition
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.35%
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.50%
- FTSE 100 today: Index drops, pound strengthens, BoE cuts rate
- IHG shares jump 7% as earnings beat offsets soft RevPAR, guidance maintained
- Holiday Inn owner IHG’s US room revenue falls in second quarter
- FIL Limited discloses 2.19% stake in Dalata Hotel Group
- InterContinental Hotels: Light On Assets, Heavy On Returns (NYSE:IHG)
- Marriott International: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price (NASDAQ:MAR)
- NYLI PineStone International Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Now Open: EVEN Hotel Miami - Doral Area Brings Wellness-Focused Hospitality to Sweetwater
- You have to spend a year’s salary to really get the most out of the new Chase Sapphire Reserve card
- IHG Hotels & Resorts and Real Hotels & Resorts Celebrate the Opening of InterContinental Real and Hotel Indigo Sister Properties in Lima
- InterContinental stock target cut to £92 by Berenberg
- Lazard International Quality Growth Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ICMPX)
- InterContinental Stock Is Rising Rapidly Toward A Fresh Buy Point
- Stocks Showing Improving Market Leadership: InterContinental Htls ADR Earns 81 RS Rating
- Hotels have started marketing to travelers fed up with Newark Airport
- FTSE 100 today: shares rise as BoE cuts rate as expected
Tagesspanne
118.02 119.32
Jahresspanne
94.78 137.24
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 118.51
- Eröffnung
- 118.34
- Bid
- 118.18
- Ask
- 118.48
- Tief
- 118.02
- Hoch
- 119.32
- Volumen
- 306
- Tagesänderung
- -0.28%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.65%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 8.73%
- Jahresänderung
- 6.83%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K