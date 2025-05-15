QuotazioniSezioni
IHG
IHG: Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each

119.84 USD 1.66 (1.40%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IHG ha avuto una variazione del 1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 118.86 e ad un massimo di 120.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
118.86 120.07
Intervallo Annuale
94.78 137.24
Chiusura Precedente
118.18
Apertura
119.25
Bid
119.84
Ask
120.14
Minimo
118.86
Massimo
120.07
Volume
352
Variazione giornaliera
1.40%
Variazione Mensile
0.75%
Variazione Semestrale
10.26%
Variazione Annuale
8.33%
20 settembre, sabato