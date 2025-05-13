CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / IHG
Volver a Acciones

IHG: Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each

118.51 USD 1.98 (1.64%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IHG de hoy ha cambiado un -1.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 118.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 118.82.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each . El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IHG News

Rango diario
118.05 118.82
Rango anual
94.78 137.24
Cierres anteriores
120.49
Open
118.62
Bid
118.51
Ask
118.81
Low
118.05
High
118.82
Volumen
32
Cambio diario
-1.64%
Cambio mensual
-0.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
9.03%
Cambio anual
7.13%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B