IHG: Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each
118.51 USD 1.98 (1.64%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IHG de hoy ha cambiado un -1.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 118.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 118.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each . El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
IHG News
- Barclays highlights top European investment-grade credit ideas, favors VW, UBS
Rango diario
118.05 118.82
Rango anual
94.78 137.24
- Cierres anteriores
- 120.49
- Open
- 118.62
- Bid
- 118.51
- Ask
- 118.81
- Low
- 118.05
- High
- 118.82
- Volumen
- 32
- Cambio diario
- -1.64%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.37%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.03%
- Cambio anual
- 7.13%
