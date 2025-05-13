Moedas / IHG
IHG: Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each
118.61 USD 0.10 (0.08%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IHG para hoje mudou para 0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 118.34 e o mais alto foi 118.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Intercontinental Hotels Group American Depositary Shares (Each . As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
118.34 118.62
Faixa anual
94.78 137.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 118.51
- Open
- 118.34
- Bid
- 118.61
- Ask
- 118.91
- Low
- 118.34
- High
- 118.62
- Volume
- 29
- Mudança diária
- 0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.13%
- Mudança anual
- 7.22%
