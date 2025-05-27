货币 / BWAY
BWAY: BrainsWay Ltd - American Depositary Shares
15.97 USD 0.92 (5.45%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BWAY汇率已更改-5.45%。当日，交易品种以低点15.91和高点16.46进行交易。
关注BrainsWay Ltd - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BWAY新闻
- BWAY Shares Gain on FDA Nod for Accelerated Deep TMS Depression Care
- Brainsway股价在FDA批准加速抑郁症治疗方案后飙升
- Brainsway stock surges after FDA clears accelerated depression treatment
- BrainsWay: Deep TMS Gains Traction, But Valuation Leaves Little Room For Error (NASDAQ:BWAY)
- Brainsway stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright after strategic investments
- BWAY Shares Rise on Strategic Investment in Neurolief's At-Home Care
- BrainsWay invests in Neurolief ahead of depression device launch
- BrainsWay invests $5 million in Neurolief to expand mental health care
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- BrainsWay invests $2.3 million in Axis mental health services provider
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Biotricity (BTCY) This Year?
- Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Brainsway (BWAY) Stock
- Wall Street Analysts Think Brainsway (BWAY) Could Surge 25.58%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- BrainsWay stock price target raised to $17 from $16 at H.C. Wainwright
- Brainsway earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Buy These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Maximize Returns
- Here's What Could Help Brainsway (BWAY) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Brainsway stock holds Buy rating as accelerated depression therapy shows promise
- BrainsWay reports promising results for accelerated depression treatment
- BrainsWay Announces Gold Sponsorship at the 2025 Clinical ™S Society Annual Meeting in San Diego
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy rating on Brainsway stock
- BrainsWay invests $5 million in Stella Mental Health
- BrainsWay stock holds $16 target, Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
日范围
15.91 16.46
年范围
7.84 16.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.89
- 开盘价
- 16.29
- 卖价
- 15.97
- 买价
- 16.27
- 最低价
- 15.91
- 最高价
- 16.46
- 交易量
- 146
- 日变化
- -5.45%
- 月变化
- 5.00%
- 6个月变化
- 73.78%
- 年变化
- 72.65%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值