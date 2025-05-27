通貨 / BWAY
BWAY: BrainsWay Ltd - American Depositary Shares
15.96 USD 0.10 (0.62%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BWAYの今日の為替レートは、-0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.82の安値と16.46の高値で取引されました。
BrainsWay Ltd - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
15.82 16.46
1年のレンジ
7.84 16.99
- 以前の終値
- 16.06
- 始値
- 16.10
- 買値
- 15.96
- 買値
- 16.26
- 安値
- 15.82
- 高値
- 16.46
- 出来高
- 141
- 1日の変化
- -0.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 73.67%
- 1年の変化
- 72.54%
