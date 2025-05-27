クォートセクション
通貨 / BWAY
BWAY: BrainsWay Ltd - American Depositary Shares

15.96 USD 0.10 (0.62%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BWAYの今日の為替レートは、-0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.82の安値と16.46の高値で取引されました。

BrainsWay Ltd - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
15.82 16.46
1年のレンジ
7.84 16.99
以前の終値
16.06
始値
16.10
買値
15.96
買値
16.26
安値
15.82
高値
16.46
出来高
141
1日の変化
-0.62%
1ヶ月の変化
4.93%
6ヶ月の変化
73.67%
1年の変化
72.54%
