QuotesSections
Currencies / BWAY
Back to US Stock Market

BWAY: BrainsWay Ltd - American Depositary Shares

16.89 USD 1.79 (11.85%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BWAY exchange rate has changed by 11.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.85 and at a high of 16.99.

Follow BrainsWay Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BWAY News

Daily Range
15.85 16.99
Year Range
7.84 16.99
Previous Close
15.10
Open
15.96
Bid
16.89
Ask
17.19
Low
15.85
High
16.99
Volume
414
Daily Change
11.85%
Month Change
11.05%
6 Months Change
83.79%
Year Change
82.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%