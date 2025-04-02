Currencies / BWAY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BWAY: BrainsWay Ltd - American Depositary Shares
16.89 USD 1.79 (11.85%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BWAY exchange rate has changed by 11.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.85 and at a high of 16.99.
Follow BrainsWay Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BWAY News
- Brainsway stock surges after FDA clears accelerated depression treatment
- BrainsWay: Deep TMS Gains Traction, But Valuation Leaves Little Room For Error (NASDAQ:BWAY)
- Brainsway stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright after strategic investments
- BWAY Shares Rise on Strategic Investment in Neurolief's At-Home Care
- BrainsWay invests in Neurolief ahead of depression device launch
- BrainsWay invests $5 million in Neurolief to expand mental health care
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- BrainsWay invests $2.3 million in Axis mental health services provider
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Biotricity (BTCY) This Year?
- Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Brainsway (BWAY) Stock
- Wall Street Analysts Think Brainsway (BWAY) Could Surge 25.58%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- BrainsWay stock price target raised to $17 from $16 at H.C. Wainwright
- Brainsway earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Buy These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Maximize Returns
- Here's What Could Help Brainsway (BWAY) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Brainsway stock holds Buy rating as accelerated depression therapy shows promise
- BrainsWay reports promising results for accelerated depression treatment
- BrainsWay Announces Gold Sponsorship at the 2025 Clinical ™S Society Annual Meeting in San Diego
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy rating on Brainsway stock
- BrainsWay invests $5 million in Stella Mental Health
- BrainsWay stock holds $16 target, Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- BrainsWay: Strong Growth Prospects Matter Little To The Market (NASDAQ:BWAY)
Daily Range
15.85 16.99
Year Range
7.84 16.99
- Previous Close
- 15.10
- Open
- 15.96
- Bid
- 16.89
- Ask
- 17.19
- Low
- 15.85
- High
- 16.99
- Volume
- 414
- Daily Change
- 11.85%
- Month Change
- 11.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 83.79%
- Year Change
- 82.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%