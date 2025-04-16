货币 / AMZA
AMZA: InfraCap MLP ETF
41.78 USD 0.13 (0.31%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMZA汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点41.57和高点42.00进行交易。
关注InfraCap MLP ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
41.57 42.00
年范围
37.18 48.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.65
- 开盘价
- 41.72
- 卖价
- 41.78
- 买价
- 42.08
- 最低价
- 41.57
- 最高价
- 42.00
- 交易量
- 49
- 日变化
- 0.31%
- 月变化
- -2.61%
- 6个月变化
- -11.28%
- 年变化
- 3.78%
