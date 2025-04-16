报价部分
货币 / AMZA
AMZA: InfraCap MLP ETF

41.78 USD 0.13 (0.31%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日AMZA汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点41.57和高点42.00进行交易。

关注InfraCap MLP ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
41.57 42.00
年范围
37.18 48.97
前一天收盘价
41.65
开盘价
41.72
卖价
41.78
买价
42.08
最低价
41.57
最高价
42.00
交易量
49
日变化
0.31%
月变化
-2.61%
6个月变化
-11.28%
年变化
3.78%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
费城联储制造业指数
实际值
预测值
3.7
前值
-0.3
12:30
USD
费城联储就业指数
实际值
预测值
7.6
前值
5.9
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
282 K
前值
263 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.935 M
前值
1.939 M
14:00
USD
CB领先经济指数月率m/m
实际值
预测值
-0.2%
前值
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年期TIPS拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC 长期资本净流入
实际值
预测值
$​123.1 B
前值
$​150.8 B