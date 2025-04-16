Currencies / AMZA
AMZA: InfraCap MLP ETF
41.65 USD 0.04 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMZA exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.51 and at a high of 41.80.
Follow InfraCap MLP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMZA News
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- How To Cultivate The Right Mindset For Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Investing
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- Waiting On Tech Earnings, Don't Overplay Market Seasonality
- Energy Infrastructure's Fit And Function In Portfolios
- Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
- AMZA ETF: Maximizing Income-First Exposure To MLPs
- Infrastructure Capital Announces a Quarterly Dividend Increase
- Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream’s Parade
- Midstream And MLP Valuations Compelling Vs. History
- Calling On U.S. Oil In Turbulent Times
- MLP Liquidity Vs. Other Infrastructure Alternatives
- What 2022 Taught Us About MLPs As An Inflation Hedge
- Midstream And MLP Insights: Natural Gas, The Fuel Behind Midstream Resilience In 2025
- How To Get MLP Exposure Without A K-1 Or UBTI
- MLP Risk And Return Vs. Other Energy Assets
- Addressing Key Advisor Questions On Midstream/MLPs
- Midstream Growth Outlook: Increasing Natural Gas Demand
- Midstream Fundamentals Vs. Tariffs And Market Turmoil
- Midstream/MLPs 2024 Leverage Ratios On Target
Daily Range
41.51 41.80
Year Range
37.18 48.97
- Previous Close
- 41.61
- Open
- 41.51
- Bid
- 41.65
- Ask
- 41.95
- Low
- 41.51
- High
- 41.80
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -2.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.55%
- Year Change
- 3.45%
