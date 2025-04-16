Valute / AMZA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AMZA: InfraCap MLP ETF
40.75 USD 1.08 (2.58%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMZA ha avuto una variazione del -2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.71 e ad un massimo di 41.56.
Segui le dinamiche di InfraCap MLP ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMZA News
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- How To Cultivate The Right Mindset For Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Investing
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- Waiting On Tech Earnings, Don't Overplay Market Seasonality
- Energy Infrastructure's Fit And Function In Portfolios
- Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
- AMZA ETF: Maximizing Income-First Exposure To MLPs
- Infrastructure Capital Announces a Quarterly Dividend Increase
- Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream’s Parade
- Midstream And MLP Valuations Compelling Vs. History
- Calling On U.S. Oil In Turbulent Times
- MLP Liquidity Vs. Other Infrastructure Alternatives
- What 2022 Taught Us About MLPs As An Inflation Hedge
- Midstream And MLP Insights: Natural Gas, The Fuel Behind Midstream Resilience In 2025
- How To Get MLP Exposure Without A K-1 Or UBTI
- MLP Risk And Return Vs. Other Energy Assets
- Addressing Key Advisor Questions On Midstream/MLPs
- Midstream Growth Outlook: Increasing Natural Gas Demand
- Midstream Fundamentals Vs. Tariffs And Market Turmoil
- Midstream/MLPs 2024 Leverage Ratios On Target
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.71 41.56
Intervallo Annuale
37.18 48.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.83
- Apertura
- 41.52
- Bid
- 40.75
- Ask
- 41.05
- Minimo
- 40.71
- Massimo
- 41.56
- Volume
- 147
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.22%
21 settembre, domenica