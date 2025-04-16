QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AMZA
Tornare a Azioni

AMZA: InfraCap MLP ETF

40.75 USD 1.08 (2.58%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMZA ha avuto una variazione del -2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.71 e ad un massimo di 41.56.

Segui le dinamiche di InfraCap MLP ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMZA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.71 41.56
Intervallo Annuale
37.18 48.97
Chiusura Precedente
41.83
Apertura
41.52
Bid
40.75
Ask
41.05
Minimo
40.71
Massimo
41.56
Volume
147
Variazione giornaliera
-2.58%
Variazione Mensile
-5.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.46%
Variazione Annuale
1.22%
21 settembre, domenica